Andre Rochefort, 75, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Andre Rochefort age 75 of Massena passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 7th 2022 at Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born in Valleyfield Québec on November 4th 1946. He was the son of the late Paul and Jeannette (Rivest) Rochefort.

Andre was a professional Mason working in the North Country. Andre Loved being outdoors with his family and was an avid New England Patriots fan as well.

Andre is survived by his life-long companion Anoosh (Ann) Basmajian of Massena. Two sons and two daughters, Andrew and (Jennifer) Goodfriend of Indiana; William Rochefort of Massena; Lisa and (Edward) Cochrane of Phoenix, NY and Amanda Rochefort of Burke, NY. He was predeceased by one daughter Andrea Rochefort. He is also survived by six brothers, Pierre Rochefort of Massena; Jack Rochefort of Massena; John Rochefort of Massena; Gaetan Rochefort of Massena; Raymond Rochefort of Virginia and George Rochefort of Lowville, NY. He is also survived by two sisters, Lorraine Shermon of Florida and Lilianne LeBlanc of Massena. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Robert Rochefort. Andre is also survived by six grandchildren, Sam and Nicholas Cochrane; Gaven and Ryan Goodfriend; Eli Rochefort and Luka Looker. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

Friends and family are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at WWW.PhillipsMemorial.com

