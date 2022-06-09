Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House has a packed schedule this month.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to give us a rundown of upcoming performances.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Friday, June 10: Ball in the House

Thursday, June 16: David Bromberg Quartet

Saturday, June 18: Paula Poundstone

Thursday, June 23: Billy Collins

You can find details and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com. That’s also where you can check out other upcoming performances.

You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

