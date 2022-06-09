Advertisement

Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House has a packed schedule this month.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to give us a rundown of upcoming performances.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Friday, June 10: Ball in the House

Thursday, June 16: David Bromberg Quartet

Saturday, June 18: Paula Poundstone

Thursday, June 23: Billy Collins

You can find details and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com. That’s also where you can check out other upcoming performances.

You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
Patti LaBarr
LaBarr to retire as Watertown school superintendent

Latest News

Coming off a championship season, the Watertown Red & Black are looking forward to the season...
Red & Black gearing up for upcoming season
Wake Up Weather
Cool with showers, closer to average by the weekend
This sunrise from Casino Island in Alexandria Bay is one of many great photos sent to us this...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Check out this week’s submissions
Residents in Sackets Harbor partied like it was 1899 to celebrate progress in restoring the...
Sackets Harbor residents celebrate progress on bell & clock tower project