Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House has a packed schedule this month.
Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to give us a rundown of upcoming performances.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Friday, June 10: Ball in the House
Thursday, June 16: David Bromberg Quartet
Saturday, June 18: Paula Poundstone
Thursday, June 23: Billy Collins
You can find details and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com. That’s also where you can check out other upcoming performances.
You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.
