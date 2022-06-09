Advertisement

Cool with showers, closer to average by the weekend

Thursday morning weather forecast
By Beth Warden
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s going to be a less-than-average day.

Highs will reach the low 60s today, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Rain will be heavy this morning with patchy fog, then lighter and more scattered for the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a very small chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be around 70.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain and highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Tuesday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
Patti LaBarr
LaBarr to retire as Watertown school superintendent
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday morning weather
7
Rain on Thursday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Skies clearing by afternoon