Cool with showers, closer to average by the weekend

(WWNY) - It’s going to be a less-than-average day.

Highs will reach the low 60s today, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Rain will be heavy this morning with patchy fog, then lighter and more scattered for the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a very small chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be around 70.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain and highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Tuesday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

