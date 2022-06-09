Advertisement

Fundraisers planned for Volunteer Transportation Center

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is having a pair of fundraisers next month.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was in to talk about the St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament and Shootin’ Trap for Trips.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The golf tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 15 at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur.

If you’re interested in playing or being a sponsor, you can call 315-303-2590 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Trap shooting is on Saturday, July 23 at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club. Signups start at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. Sponsors are needed for this event, too. Just use the contact information above.

