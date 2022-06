WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Marjorie Putney, age 68 formerly of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday June 13, 2022 at 10:00am at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Ms. Putney passed away on September 25, 2021. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

