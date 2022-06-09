Lilly Lee Benedict, 82, of Akwesasne

Lilly Lee Benedict, 82, of 3 Elm Crescent, Cornwall Island, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Lilly Lee Benedict, 82, of 3 Elm Crescent, Cornwall Island, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge.

Lilly was born on March 25, 1940 at the family home on State Road, the daughter of the late Norbert P. and Frances (Cook) Herne. Following the death of her mother, she was raised by Betty Herne. She attended and graduated from Bombay High School and later from St. Lawrence College with a degree in Arts. On June 9, 1956, she married Franklin D. Benedict at St. Regis Catholic Church, he predeceased her on January 23, 1994.

Lilly was a seamstress and loving and dedicated mother to her children. She was a longtime communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and enjoyed painting, sewing, and gardening.

Lilly is survived by her children, Benjamin F. and Barb Benedict of Cornwall Island; Norbert Owen and Alison Benedict of Fort Covington; and Tess Benedict (Kevin Boots) of Cornwall Island; 13 grandchildren, Peter John Burns, Sandi Lee Barnes, Corey Benedict-Bough, Jade Cook, Brandi Benedict, Brittany Benedict, Brandon Benedict, Collin Benedict, Carter Benedict, Wyatt Benedict, Colby King, Marlee Leaf, and Kyrah Cook; and many great grandchildren; her sister, Marlene Nolan of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two children, Donna Lee Benedict and Louis Gus Benedict; a sister, Laura Joyner; and three brothers, Steve Herne, Andrew Herne and Joe Cook.

Friends may call at the home of her granddaughter, Jade and Darren Cook, 406 St. Regis Road beginning at 8:00 PM Wednesday (today) until 10:00 AM Friday when her funeral service will be held at the home. Burial will be held privately following cremation.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

