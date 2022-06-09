Advertisement

Local, national average gas prices hit record highs

Lots of gas is flowing into cars in the north country this Memorial Day weekend, despite prices nearing $5.00 a gallon.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to AAA, Watertown hit a record high for gas prices Wednesday.

The highest recorded average price in the city and Jefferson County rose to $4.93 a gallon.

St. Lawrence County’s average is $5.05 a gallon.

Lewis County is at $4.95.

The state average is $5 for a gallon of gas.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gas surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that affects oil production or refineries this summer.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes,” De Haan added.

According to AAA, people are still fueling up despite the high prices, but at some point, drivers may change their daily habits because of the increased costs.

Analysts predict rising oil costs and high demand will keep prices at the pump inching upwards.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

