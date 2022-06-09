Advertisement

Man accused of possessing illegal drugs & weapons

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man faces drug and weapon charges following a raid on his home last month.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force, with help from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at the 8012 Moose River Road home of 34-year-old Lucas Dafoe on May 24.

Officials say the warrant was a result of a methamphetamine and cocaine investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Allegedly seized were two 9 mm ghost handguns, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, brass knuckles, a throwing star, nearly $3,000 cash, 28 grams of crystal meth, eight grams of cocaine, and quantities of alprazolam and suspected LSD.

Dafoe was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Also in the home was 32-year-old Heather Baker of Rome, N.Y. She was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Dafoe and Baker were arraigned. Bail for Dafoe was set at $10,00 cash or $20,000 bond. Baker was released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Lewis County beefing up security on trails

Latest News

Volunteer Transportation Center events
Fundraisers planned for Volunteer Transportation Center
The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg
‘The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg’ is this weekend
Upcoming events at the Clayton Opera House
Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
Coming off a championship season, the Watertown Red & Black are looking forward to the season...
Red & Black gearing up for upcoming season