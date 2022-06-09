Man accused of possessing illegal drugs & weapons

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man faces drug and weapon charges following a raid on his home last month.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force, with help from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at the 8012 Moose River Road home of 34-year-old Lucas Dafoe on May 24.

Officials say the warrant was a result of a methamphetamine and cocaine investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Allegedly seized were two 9 mm ghost handguns, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, brass knuckles, a throwing star, nearly $3,000 cash, 28 grams of crystal meth, eight grams of cocaine, and quantities of alprazolam and suspected LSD.

Dafoe was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Also in the home was 32-year-old Heather Baker of Rome, N.Y. She was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Dafoe and Baker were arraigned. Bail for Dafoe was set at $10,00 cash or $20,000 bond. Baker was released.

