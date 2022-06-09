Advertisement

Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Andrew French
Andrew French(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Ogdensburg man is charged with attempted murder in connection with Sunday night’s stabbing at Gateway Apartments.

City police arrested Andrew French on Thursday.

He’s charged with:

  • second-degree attempted murder
  • second-degree burglary
  • 2 counts of third-degree criminal mischief

French, a resident at Gateway Apartments, is accused of stabbing another resident with a knife on Sunday night.

Police said the victim suffered severe cuts to his upper body and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

According to police, French fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

French was arraigned and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

Assisting the Ogdensburg Police Department in the investigation were the New York State Police, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, United States Border Patrol, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, and New York State Forrest Rangers.

United Helpers says Gateway Apartments is designed to help people transition from a hospital into the community.

