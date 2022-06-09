Advertisement

Red & Black gearing up for upcoming season

Red & Black gearing up for upcoming season
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team is preparing for their upcoming Empire Football League season, which begins a month from now.

The Red & Black has a one-two punch at quarterback as they welcome in another season.

Kalon Jeter was MVP of the Empire Football League last season in leading the Red & Black to the championship. He will play receiver for the bulk of the action this season.

Jeter shined at quarterback last season. He surprised himself by what he was able to accomplish.

For offensive coordinator Jerry Levine, there appears to be a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball.

