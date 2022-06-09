Advertisement

Richard Wayne Phelps, 66, of Watertown

Jun. 9, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard Wayne Phelps, 66, 331 High St., passed away on June 8, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Born in Carthage on October 12, 1955, the son of John Bidwell and Georgia Phelps.  He graduated from Carthage Central High School and was employed by the New York Air Brake in Watertown, retiring after 42 years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Phelps, West Orange, New Jersey, his son, John Phelps, Watertown and his stepdaughter, Toni Deline of Watertown.  Also surviving are his sister, Shirlene Watson of Watertown and 3 grandchildren.

Services for Richard will be held privately by his family.  Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.  Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

