Advertisement

The Rock Closet turns to community for help

The Rock Closet
The Rock Closet(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An organization that has done so much to help the community is hoping to get some help in return.

The Rock Closet in Watertown is set to close its doors on July 1.

The shop, which is set to celebrate its second anniversary at its new location in just a few weeks, gives away free clothing, furniture, and dishes.

Volunteers say they serve hundreds of people a week, but that’s all in jeopardy if they don’t find a new church or building to support the effort.

“We hope, really hope that somebody with open their hearts and do for us like we’ve done for people here in this community,” said Christine Orr, volunteer, The Rock Closet.

Orr says more than 80 people visited the shop in just one day this week - proof there is a need in the community.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Lewis County beefing up security on trails

Latest News

New York Run For the Fallen
Running from Watertown to Albany to remember fallen military
Andrew French
Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
Major General Milford Beagle Jr.
10th Mountain Division commander to leaders: leave soldiers alone after hours
Nick Hillary
Jury begins deliberations in Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam