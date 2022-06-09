The Rock Closet turns to community for help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An organization that has done so much to help the community is hoping to get some help in return.

The Rock Closet in Watertown is set to close its doors on July 1.

The shop, which is set to celebrate its second anniversary at its new location in just a few weeks, gives away free clothing, furniture, and dishes.

Volunteers say they serve hundreds of people a week, but that’s all in jeopardy if they don’t find a new church or building to support the effort.

“We hope, really hope that somebody with open their hearts and do for us like we’ve done for people here in this community,” said Christine Orr, volunteer, The Rock Closet.

Orr says more than 80 people visited the shop in just one day this week - proof there is a need in the community.

