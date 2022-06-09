Advertisement

Running from Watertown to Albany to remember fallen military

New York Run For the Fallen
New York Run For the Fallen(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Team. One Mission. One Tribute. That’s the motto for a group of north country runners gearing up to make the journey from Watertown to Albany.

Each step of the journey remembers those who gave their lives in the line of service.

“A military service member can die two deaths. The first is their physical death, and the second is that nobody remembers their name. Nobody says it out loud,” said Kristi Mangine, Army veteran.

The New York Run For the Fallen kicked off Thursday in front of the Honor The Mountain Monument in Thompson Park. The four-day, 207-mile run to Albany will remember and honor the men and women who died while serving in the war on terror.

“There’s something about being able to ensure that our heroes’ names are never forgotten. They’re always being said and their memories will live on forever,” said Matthew Pietryka, runner, Run For The Fallen.

Before putting their feet to the pavement, the group of north country runners was given a piece of American history to commemorate the opening ceremonies - a flag that flew at Ground Zero after 9/11.

“Many of the fallen heroes that we run for in New York state served here at Fort Drum. So we just thought that it was the perfect start to our run,” said Mangine.

Each of the 207 miles from Watertown to Albany represents service members from New York; their names, rank, and date of death are called out at designated stops along the route.

“It’s the sound of your feet on the pavement. It’s the camaraderie of your runners on the road with you. Just reflecting on the names and the families that you’re here to honor,” Ryan Milton, runner.

Sixty-one hero markers line the path - stopping every two to four miles to read the names of the more than 1,300 service members.

“When you’re in the military you’re always in the military. This was a mission that I needed to pick up, that I needed to carry on,” said Mangine.

The event ends Sunday at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in Albany.

