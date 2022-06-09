Sackets Harbor residents celebrate progress on bell & clock tower project

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor residents took a trip back in time Wednesday night -- to 1899.

It was all to celebrate progress on a restoration project for the village’s bell & clock tower.

The Sackets Harbor Ballroom was filled for the official kickoff celebration for the Bell & Clock Tower Restoration Project.

The tower has stood at the corner of Main and Broad streets for over 120 years.

After over a century of north country winters the tower needs repairs to the masonry work to maintain its structural integrity.

“Tonight is the kickoff, the official community kickoff of our capital campaign for the restoration of the tower,” said Richard Stevens, who co-chairs the project.

“It’s nice to get everybody out and celebrate what is already been a pretty successful fundraising effort,” Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia said. “This is the official public kickoff, but they’ve got some private donations already, and repairs are underway.

The goal is to raise $600,000.

Stephens says that nearly half of that has already been raised with some construction already started.

