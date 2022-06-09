Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Check out this week’s submissions

(WWNY) - In this week’s Send It To 7 Pics of the Week, we’ve got students in the sun and goats in the garden.

Students and staff at Copenhagen Central had fun in the sun for the second annual Elementary Olympics. The games are put on by second grade teacher Rachel Ellingsworth. It’s a good way to get kids outside and exercising together.

And students at Immaculate Heart Central hit the trails at Thompson Park. They cleaned up and laid mulch, teaching a lesson about community service.

We’ve had some beautiful weather lately, and pics to prove it. Paul Edgar sent us a Sunday sunrise on Casino Island in Alexandria Bay.

And we have a sunset at Chippewa Bay taken by Sue Cole-Greaney.

In West Carthage, we overlook the twin villages with Steve Anderson.

And in Richville, an eagle is basking in the glow of dusk approaching.

Gizmo had some less-relaxing conditions at Coles Creek Campground.

And a fawn was seen stopping traffic on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Alvis the goat is looking very cool in Copenhagen. That photo was taken by Julie Harris.

And happy birthday to Dusty the Doberman, who recently turned nine.

