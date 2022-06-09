Ursula J. “Jane” Tarzia, 78, of Watertown

Ursula J. “Jane” Tarzia, 78, of Haley Street, passed away June 7, 2022 surrounded by her four children. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ursula J. “Jane” Tarzia, 78, of Haley Street, passed away June 7, 2022 surrounded by her four children. She was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her wonderful caregiver Kim Kehoe.

Jane was born October 19, 1943, in Watertown, daughter of John Albert “Al” and Ursula Mae (McDonald) St Croix. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1961. On July 6, 1963, she married Michael Tarzia at Holy Family Church, Mike recently died March 31, 2022.

Jane was employed by Key Bank from 1980 – 1999 and was a fixture at the Mill Street branch. She was a former member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and most recently a communicant of Holy Family Church. Jane was a fantastic cook who perfected Sunday sauce and meatballs. Jane loved summers on the lake at her family cottage in Knobby Knoll and later years in Sherwin’s Bay. She traveled frequently to visit her daughter Michele in Saratoga Springs and son Michael and his family in Charlotte, NC.

Surviving are a son, Michael L. (Shelby) Tarzia, Jr., Concord, NC, three daughters, Terri Tarzia, Catherine (Thomas) O’Brien and Michele Tarzia, all of Watertown. She leaves behind a brother Joseph (Annie) St.Croix, DePauville; and sisters Anne Ritchie, Watertown and Patricia (Mike) Gallo, Rodman. Her five grandchildren were the apple of her eye: Halle O’Brien, Rachel O’Brien (fiancé Corey Gaffney), Julia O’Brien, Michael (Trey) Tarzia, III and Sophia Tarzia. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and many cousins and friends whom she loved dearly. Jane was predeceased by her brothers John (Joyce) and James (Janice) St.Croix.

There will be no calling hours. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. at D.L Calarco Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14th followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County (https://jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/donate).

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.