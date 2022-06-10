Advertisement

2 charged in connection with ATV theft

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were arrested in Lewis County Wednesday after they allegedly hid a stolen ATV in a garage.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies say an investigation into an ATV stolen from the village of Lowville on May 28 led them to a garage at 6743 Number Four Road in the town of Watson. That’s the home of 29-year-old Jennifer Simpson.

Simpson was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Also arrested was 27-year-old Jesse Lee, who police list as homeless. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal mischief.

Simpson was ticketed and released. Lee was jailed on $25,000 bail following his arraignment.

Deputies say other arrests are pending.

