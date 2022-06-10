Advertisement

Blankenbush: West Carthage, Champion right about sex offenders

Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A state Assemblyman says West Carthage and the Town of Champion are right, when it comes to where sex offenders live.

Earlier this week, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto and Champion Town Supervisor Brian Peck asked the Jefferson County Board of Legislators to prohibit sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a park.

Right now state law only prohibits high-risk sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of schools. It doesn’t mention parks.

That’s problematic in West Carthage, where two Level 3 sex offenders were briefly placed in the Pleasant Night Inn motel on Broad Street, just a few hundred feet from a playground and baseball field.

“The bottom line is, I believe that they should not be put here in that hotel,” Ken Blankenbush, (R - 117th District) said Friday.

“There is another hotel that could be used. I just believe, just because it’s legal do we really, should we really be doing that. I don’t think we should.”

State law currently forbids Level 2 and 3 sex offenders from living close to a school, but is silent on the issue of playgrounds and parks. Blankenbush says that should be discussed by the state legislature.

