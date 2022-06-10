Advertisement

In Clayton, more improvements on the way

The damaged portion of Clayton's river walk, as seen Friday.
The damaged portion of Clayton's river walk, as seen Friday.(Source: WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - After two years of reconstruction downtown, summer life in Clayton is returning to normal this year.

But there are a couple of loose ends to tie up.

The Mary Street dock, 300 feet long and 70 years old, is slated for replacement.

Using state money, the wooden dock will be replaced, complete with a new concrete deck. But Mayor Norma Zimmer wants anglers, boaters, and upcoming Bassmaster fishing tournament participants to know it shouldn’t disrupt your summer fun.

Zimmer says she’ll get a better idea on the timeline for the Mary Street dock project at Monday night’s village board meeting.

That’s not all for construction in Clayton. Behind a barbed wire fence off Riverside Drive, the collapsed river walk hasn’t changed a bit since high water levels and high winds destroyed the strip on Halloween in 2019.

The storm hit just months after the river walk was finished.

“That was devastating, because they put so much time and money into developing this river walk,” said village resident Ronnie Wadsworth.

The repairs to the river walk have been a long time coming. Zimmer says the village had been working with a federal agency to finance the project for three years. The money still hasn’t been approved, so the village will foot the bill and hope to be reimbursed in the future.

“You don’t have progress without problems, so we’re dealing with them every day and we’re on the right side of it now,” Zimmer said.

The river walk repairs are set for mid-July.

