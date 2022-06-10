Advertisement

Events mark invasive species awareness week

New York Invasive Species Awareness Week
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of events in observance of New York Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Megan Pistolese-Shaw is education outreach coordinator for the St. Lawrence-Eastern Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM).

There’s a guided walk of Watertown’s Tree Arboretum from 6 to 10 p.m. today (Friday, June 10). It starts from Watertown City Hall. There will be a viewing of a documentary on invasive species at 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Local Lounge.

Also, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, there will be an event at the South Sandy Creek boat launch showcasing the organization’s invasive species management and restoration work.

You can find out more at nyis.info/nyisaw and sleloinvasives.org.

