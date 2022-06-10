Advertisement

Food & Wine Festival opens tonight

Food & Wine Festival setup Friday in Clayton.
Food & Wine Festival setup Friday in Clayton.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in three years, The Great New York State Food and Wine Festival is back.

At 3 PM Friday, Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park Arena opened its doors to celebrate the Great New York State food and wine festival.

The once-annual festival went on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revitalized event is slated to feature over 50 exhibitors from both near and far. One of them, John Fredrick of Merrit Winery, came from Forestville, New York.

“I just love coming here it’s such a nice little place. A lot of good food and this is a great venue. very friendly. They all help us out here and it’s a great festival to come to,” Fredrick said.

The festival closes Friday night at 8, and is open from 11 AM to 6 PM Saturday and 11AM to 4 PM Sunday.

