Gouverneur police seize meth, money in drug bust

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gouverneur village police say they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and money during a raid this week in the village.

Arrested was Rudie Windley, 37, who has a New Jersey address, police said.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree - 10 grams of a stimulant or more, an A-II felony, and with being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.

Police said they found the drugs, money, and drug ‘paraphernalia’ inside Windley’s apartment at 89 South Gordon Street. The bust happened Wednesday.

He’s being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility until his next court date.

Gouverneur police said they were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.