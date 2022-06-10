Advertisement

Hillary loses lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police

Nick Hillary
Nick Hillary(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The village of Potsdam and its employees have been cleared of all charges in Nick Hillary’s lawsuit claiming his rights were violated when he was arrested in the death of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips over a decade ago.

That’s according to village administrator Greg Thompson.

A federal court jury in Albany rendered its verdict Friday morning after beginning deliberations Thursday.

Jurors were charged with deciding whether Hillary was unlawfully imprisoned when police questioned him, if police improperly seized his cell phone, and whether the village could be held accountable for officers’ actions.

Hillary’s lawsuit against the village, two current officers, and a former police chief went to trial Monday. The case has been making its way through the courts for years.

Hillary, who is Black, claims the Potsdam Police Department violated his civil rights as they singled him out as the only suspect immediately following the death of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips.

Phillips was found dead in the Market Street apartment he lived in on October 24, 2011.

Hillary, who was Clarkson University’s soccer coach at the time, had been in a romantic relationship with Phillips’ mother. Another ex-boyfriend, a county sheriff’s deputy, was not detained.

Hillary was found not guilty of killing Phillips in 2016 after a trial before a judge in St. Lawrence County Court.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew French
Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
Erica Porter, Jefferson County representative for Community Helping Individuals Living in...
Activist submits 10 more complaints against foster care agencies
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law

Latest News

Gouverneur police seize meth, money in drug bust
Blakely Houle
Man pleads guilty during trial after prosecution presents case
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Rhubarb, both sweet & savory
SPCA: Lucky
SPCA: Lucky, recovering from a wound, needs a home