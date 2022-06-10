John Burns, former sheriff, laid to rest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Retired Jefferson County Sheriff John P. Burns was laid to rest Friday.

His funeral mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, attended by many members of the law enforcement community. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery.

Burns is survived by his mother, Rosemary, two sons and two sisters. He is the son of longtime Watertown mayor Karl Burns.

Burns, 62, died last week of natural causes at his home in the Town of Lyme.

