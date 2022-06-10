Judge tosses state assembly lines...for 2024

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - It’s a clean sweep.

Democrats, who attempted to redraw New York’s political lines to give themselves an advantage in the upcoming congressional, state senate and state assembly races, have now lost court challenges to all three.

The latest came Friday when an appellate judge tossed out the new lines for the state assembly - but not until 2024. The judge is allowing elections to proceed this year under redistricting maps signed into law in February, but ruled the lines must be redrawn in time for the 2024 elections.

The judge said there isn’t enough time left this year to get new lines drawn.

The maps have come under fire from Republicans and other critics who say the lines give Democrats an unfair advantage. Friday’s ruling affirms an earlier court decision that invalidated the maps drawn by legislative Democrats after a new and bipartisan redistricting panel could not agree on new lines.

That means the assembly primary contests will be held as scheduled on June 28, and the general election for assembly (and everything else) on November 8.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.