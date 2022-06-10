Advertisement

Loretta Jane Murray, 48, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Jun. 10, 2022
Loretta Jane Murray, age 48, of Massena, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Jane Murray, age 48, of Massena, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Murray family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 15th at 3:30 pm at the West Stockholm Cemetery in West Stockholm, NY.

Loretta is survived by her companion of 24 years Billy Woodard; her mother Shirley Murray; sisters Josephine Barse Hanley, Janet (Gary) Griffin, Judy (Steve) Deon and Jacquelyn (Mark) Knapp; brother in laws Ralph Trerise and Bruce Mathes; and 22 nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Francis W. Murray and her sisters Tammy Charleston and Tabatha Mathes and a brother in law Martin Hanley.

Loretta was born in Potsdam, NY on January 3, 1974 to Francis W. and Shirley Murray. She was a 1992 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She then attended SUNY Canton. She enjoyed being around friends and family and especially going to Bingo with her mom Shirley.

