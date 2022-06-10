Man pleads guilty during trial after prosecution presents case

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man on trial for manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian last year has pleaded guilty to two of the charges against him.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said 23-year-old Blakely Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault on Thursday after the prosecution finished presenting its case against him in county court.

Jurors were seated June 2.

Pasqua said Houle admitted to recklessly causing the death of 30-year-old James Hayes of Massena by striking him with his minivan on Center Street in Massena on May 29, 2021.

Witnesses and friends of the victim grabbed Houle while he was trying to flee the scene.

Houle was indicted in July on counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and first- and second- degree assault.

He faces six to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced on August 22.

