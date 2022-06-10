Advertisement

North country artist’s work displayed at Capitol

Reese Dow's artwork "Altered," which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.
Reese Dow's artwork "Altered," which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Come next Friday, anyone who walks through the U.S. Capitol building will see artwork done by a north country high school student.

Reese Dow is wrapping up her junior year at Massena Central School.

She was one of the 7 News Arts All-Stars in March, and her piece titled “Altered” won this year’s Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 21st District.

“It’s mainly inspired by the indigenous boarding schools, that were recently uncovered, the truth behind them,” Dow said.

“I wanted to play with facial emotion and color hues and all that. So you can see the major use of blues and hues like that to kind of represent the change and differences between before and after.”

Reese’s art will be on display at the Capitol with the other winners from across the country for the next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew French
Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
Erica Porter, Jefferson County representative for Community Helping Individuals Living in...
Activist submits 10 more complaints against foster care agencies
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law

Latest News

The damaged portion of Clayton's river walk, as seen Friday.
In Clayton, more improvements on the way
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Blankenbush: West Carthage, Champion right about sex offenders
Funeral services Friday for retired Jefferson County Sheriff John Burns.
John Burns, former sheriff, laid to rest
"I Voted" stickers
Judge tosses state assembly lines...for 2024