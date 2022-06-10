North country artist’s work displayed at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Come next Friday, anyone who walks through the U.S. Capitol building will see artwork done by a north country high school student.

Reese Dow is wrapping up her junior year at Massena Central School.

She was one of the 7 News Arts All-Stars in March, and her piece titled “Altered” won this year’s Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 21st District.

“It’s mainly inspired by the indigenous boarding schools, that were recently uncovered, the truth behind them,” Dow said.

“I wanted to play with facial emotion and color hues and all that. So you can see the major use of blues and hues like that to kind of represent the change and differences between before and after.”

Reese’s art will be on display at the Capitol with the other winners from across the country for the next year.

