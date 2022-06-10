Advertisement

Red & Black on the hunt for a repeat of last year’s championship season

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are looking to defend their Empire Football League title this season.

The team is not resting on its laurels as it tries to add to the trophy case.

The Red & Black are still savoring the championship campaign of 2021.

A strong nucleus is back from that magical season.

One of the players returning is veteran receiver Chris Furr. He’s been a big part of the Red & Black for a long time, especially last season.

The Red & Black will be on the road for the first four games of the season. Coach George Ashcraft is philosophical about it...

The Red & Black are expected to be in the hunt for another league title.

