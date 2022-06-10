WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 5, 2022.

She was born on February 25, 1993 in Orange, California, daughter of Robert J. and Andrea K, (Reynolds) Dunlap. She graduated from Buena High School in Arizona, in 2011.

She married Eli R. Lieby on July 19, 2014 in Herford, AZ. The couple moved to Watertown in 2021. Robin was a gifted photographer and a passionate mother to all.

She was a super sport fanatic, loved the Packers, and she was The Dis-nerd.

Among her survivors are her husband, Eli R. Lieby, her two sons, Aedan M. Lieby and Remington K. Lieby; her mother and father, Robert J. and Andrea Dunlap, AZ; a brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Elizabeth Dunlap, Germany; a sister, Dr. Kelli Dunlap and her husband Jon Lipe, Utica, NY; maternal grandmother, Helen Reynolds, CA; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

A local Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18th at Thompson Park across from the veterans memorial.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3rd at the Church of the Nazarene in Sierra Vista, AZ.

Donations may be made in Robin’s memory to northcountrypetadoption.org.

