Advertisement

Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 5, 2022.

She was born on February 25, 1993 in Orange, California, daughter of Robert J. and Andrea K, (Reynolds) Dunlap.  She graduated from Buena High School in Arizona, in 2011.

She married Eli R. Lieby on July 19, 2014 in Herford, AZ.   The couple moved to Watertown in 2021.   Robin was a gifted photographer and a passionate mother to all.

She was a super sport fanatic, loved the Packers, and she was The Dis-nerd.

Among her survivors are her husband, Eli R. Lieby, her two sons, Aedan M. Lieby and Remington K. Lieby; her mother and father, Robert J. and Andrea Dunlap, AZ; a brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Elizabeth Dunlap, Germany; a sister, Dr. Kelli Dunlap and her husband Jon Lipe, Utica, NY; maternal grandmother, Helen Reynolds, CA; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

A local Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18th at Thompson Park across from the veterans memorial.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3rd at the Church of the Nazarene in Sierra Vista, AZ.

Donations may be made in Robin’s memory to northcountrypetadoption.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Robert Dumaw, 75, of Grieg
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Blankenbush: West Carthage, Champion right about sex offenders
Funeral services Friday for retired Jefferson County Sheriff John Burns.
John Burns, former sheriff, laid to rest
"I Voted" stickers
Judge tosses state assembly lines...for 2024

Obituaries

Ogdensburg police
O’burg city council eyes two more police officers
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
2 charged in connection with ATV theft
New York Invasive Species Awareness Week
Events mark invasive species awareness week
Carl Paladino and Elise Stefanik.
Stefanik-backed candidate praised Hitler, questioned Texas, Buffalo shootings
Mug shot of Rudie Windley, arrested June 8, 2022 by Gouverneur police.
Gouverneur police seize meth, money in drug bust
New York Invasive Species Awareness Week
New York Invasive Species Awareness Week