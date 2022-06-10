Advertisement

SPCA: Lucky, recovering from a wound, needs a home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucky came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray with an abscess just above one eye.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Lucky is being treated with antibiotics and needs a foster home where she can recuperate and heal.

Hopefully, Alberry said, that foster home would become her permanent home.

There are many cats in addition to Lucky available for adoption, and a batch of kittens are about ready to come out of foster care. The shelter is at maximum capacity for dogs, too.

You can stop by the shelter to check them out. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260.

