Stefanik-backed candidate praised Hitler, questioned Texas, Buffalo shootings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik endorsed a candidate for congress who praised Hitler and who shared a Facebook post which suggested mass killings were part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

Stefanik’s endorsement is coveted because she is the third highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Stefanik endorsed Carl Paladino a week ago as the Republican candidate in NY-23, a district covering part of western New York and the Southern Tier, after congressman Chris Jacobs said he would not seek re-election.

Jacobs found himself at odds with the Republican Party after the mass shooting in Buffalo. Jacobs said he would support a ban on semi-automatic weapons, limiting magazine sizes, and setting 21 as the minimum age to buy firearms.

Paladino has a long history of controversial remarks, and since announcing for NY-23, more have surfaced.

Paladino now says he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler when he said in an interview last year that he was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally crowds. The Republican responded after the comments made during an interview on Buffalo radio station WBEN resurfaced.

Earlier in the week, he shared a conspiracy-laden Facebook post suggesting a racist mass shooting in Buffalo and other mass killings were part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

The lengthy June 1 post shared by Paladino said in almost every mass shooting, including the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo last month and a shooting at a Texas elementary school, “there are strange occurrences that are never fully explained.”

On Wednesday, he said he hadn’t fully read the post he shared and then deleted.

In her endorsement, Stefanik called Paladino a “friend” who “is a job creator and conservative outsider who will provide Western New York and the Southern Tier with strong representation and leadership.

“Carl will be a tireless fighter for the people of New York in our fight to put America First to save the country.”

A Stefanik spokesperson said in an email Friday that “Congresswoman Stefanik has one of the strongest records in the US Congress condemning anti-Semitism and led and passed bipartisan legislation to expand Holocaust education.”

The spokesperson included a statement from Paladino, in which Paladino said “Any implication that I support Hitler or any of the sick and disgusting actions of the Nazi regime is a new low for the media.

“The context of my statement was in regards to something I heard on the radio from someone else and was repeating,

“I understand that invoking Hitler in any context is a serious mistake and rightfully upsets people. I strongly condemn the murderous atrocities committed against the Jewish people by Hitler and the Nazis.”

Here is what Paladino said, in context, as transcribed by the group ‘Media Matters For America’:

PETER HUNT (HOST): We’ve been talking a lot about politics here today, this morning, Carl. And I know that that’s obviously near and dear to your heart. And you’ve taken, you’ve taken real action. And a lot — like you were saying earlier, many people don’t voice their opinion or just become, see it as utter futility. How do you rouse the population? How do you get people thinking about the possibility of change here in New York state and what that might mean for our, for everyone here?

CARL PALADINO: I was thinking the other day about somebody had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler and how he aroused the crowds. And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just — they were hypnotized by him. That’s, I guess, I guess that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it, so that it’s not a strange new world to him. I look around at the politicians that we’ve elected locally and I, I just can’t [unintelligible] on a federal level, I can’t get comfortable with the RINO-ism. And on a state level, we — our Republicans are sound asleep. They’re not an anti-government group. They don’t get up with new press releases to comment on this issue, comment on that issue. I mean, there should be a debate going on in the newspaper every day.

