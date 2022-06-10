Advertisement

A sunny start to the weekend

Just a very tiny chance of rain
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be a little higher than yesterday, but the sun will make it feel a lot warmer.

It will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Saturday morning starts cloudy but becomes mostly sunny. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny and 73 on Monday, mostly sunny and 78 on Tuesday, and mostly sunny and 83 on Wednesday. Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs around 80.

