Thompson Park slated for $4 million in improvements

Thompson Park in Watertown.
Thompson Park in Watertown.(Source: WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s flagship park is set to get a $4 million facelift over the next five years.

Talking with the Watertown city council, you hear high hopes for the future of Thompson Park’s 366 acres.

“It’s the premiere park. Certainly it is one of the items we want the public to start using more of,” said Patrick Hickey, a council member.

Watertown city council has set aside more than $4 million to help improve the landscape of the park. Along with work to the grounds, ideas for several new ways to attract visitors have been thought of as well.

“Some of the suggestions have been an ice skating area or rink, a bandstand. Things like disc golf, additional tennis courts, basketball courts,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

Along with some of the ideas for new facilities, maintenance and landscaping efforts have already begun. Additional lighting, parking, and improvements to the trail system are also being completed.

“With all these other activities that are planned, I think it’s going to give somebody an excellent reason to spend the day at the park,” said council member Lisa Ruggiero.

“I think Watertown residents can look forward to some fun. There are going to be a lot of things developed that they haven’t seen here before,” said council member Cliff Olney.

Work on Thompson Park is scheduled to take place over the next five years.

