Advertisement

TV Dinner: Rhubarb, both sweet & savory

TV Dinner: Rhubarb, both sweet & savory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rhubarb isn’t just for strawberry rhubarb pie. It’s not even just for dessert.

Chef Chris Manning shows us we can have rhubarb chutney for dinner and strawberry rhubarb fool for dessert.

Both recipes are versatile and can be used in many ways.

He explains in the video.

Strawberry Rhubarb Fool

- 1 1/2 cups rhubarb in 1/4-inch slices

- 1 1/2 cups strawberries in 1/4-inch slices

- 1/2 cup sugar

- Juice of 1 orange, plus some of the zest

- 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier (the chef used orange-flavored bourbon)

Cook all ingredients on low in a non-reactive pan for 40-45 minutes. It should be the consistency of a nice, thick sauce.

Layer sauce in bowls with whipped cream and garnish with vanilla wafers, fresh berries, or granola. It would also be great on ice cream or drizzled over sponge cake.

Rhubarb Chutney

- 3/4 cup sugar

- 1/3 cup cider vinegar

- 1 tablespoon minced garlic

- 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

- 4 cups coarsely chopped rhubarb

- 1/2 cup chopped red onion

- 1/3 cup craisins

Combine the sugar, vinegar, garlic, ginger, cumin, cinnamon, red pepper flakes, and cloves in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes.

Add rhubarb, onion, and raisins. Cook and stir over medium heat about 5-10 minutes, until rhubarb is tender and mixture is slightly thickened.

It’s great with spicy meats and can be served over chicken, goose, pork, or lamb.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew French
Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Lewis County beefing up security on trails

Latest News

TV Dinner: Rhubarb, both sweet & savory
TV Dinner: Rhubarb, both sweet & savory
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
The last Academic All-Star of the season is Madelyn Dinneen, a senior at Norwood-Norfolk...
Academic All-Star: Madelyn Dinneen
The last Academic All-Star of the season is Madelyn Dinneen, a senior at Norwood-Norfolk...
WWNY Academic All-Star: Madelyn Dinneen