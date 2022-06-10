TV Dinner: Rhubarb, both sweet & savory

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rhubarb isn’t just for strawberry rhubarb pie. It’s not even just for dessert.

Chef Chris Manning shows us we can have rhubarb chutney for dinner and strawberry rhubarb fool for dessert.

Both recipes are versatile and can be used in many ways.

He explains in the video.

Strawberry Rhubarb Fool

- 1 1/2 cups rhubarb in 1/4-inch slices

- 1 1/2 cups strawberries in 1/4-inch slices

- 1/2 cup sugar

- Juice of 1 orange, plus some of the zest

- 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier (the chef used orange-flavored bourbon)

Cook all ingredients on low in a non-reactive pan for 40-45 minutes. It should be the consistency of a nice, thick sauce.

Layer sauce in bowls with whipped cream and garnish with vanilla wafers, fresh berries, or granola. It would also be great on ice cream or drizzled over sponge cake.

Rhubarb Chutney

- 3/4 cup sugar

- 1/3 cup cider vinegar

- 1 tablespoon minced garlic

- 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

- 4 cups coarsely chopped rhubarb

- 1/2 cup chopped red onion

- 1/3 cup craisins

Combine the sugar, vinegar, garlic, ginger, cumin, cinnamon, red pepper flakes, and cloves in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes.

Add rhubarb, onion, and raisins. Cook and stir over medium heat about 5-10 minutes, until rhubarb is tender and mixture is slightly thickened.

It’s great with spicy meats and can be served over chicken, goose, pork, or lamb.

