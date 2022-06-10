Warmer this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will see a few showers this evening until about 10 PM then after that rain showers should come to an end.

Saturday we will start out in the lower 50s before warming to the lower 70s by the afternoon. During the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday we will run a small risk for scattered showers at 20%.

Sunday highs will make it into the lower 70s with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will also be breezy at times on Sunday.

Monday we will see a slight chance of a scattered rain showers or two with highs around 70.

By Tuesday we will start to warm above average as highs will make it to the mid 70s.

Wednesday we will have a high around 81 with partly sunny skies.

Thursday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s and a 50% of showers.

Highs on Friday will cool back down to the mid 70s with a 40% of showers.

