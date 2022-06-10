Watertown’s fairgrounds bear his name, but who was Alex Duffy?

Many people recognize the Alex T. Duffy’s name from the fairgrounds named for him. But who was he? Why was he “Mr. Watertown”? Emily Griffin met with an old friend of his to find out.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “He was, you know, a likeable guy,” said Fred Tontarski, a friend of the late Alex T. Duffy.

Tontarski is in his 90s but still remembers meeting Duffy as a youngster.

Duffy, born in 1899, was a man of many talents. Tontarski met him through his construction jobs.

“He was a stone mason and he’s got legacies all over the communities here where he laid stone on the houses,” Tontarski said. “If you see a house with a stone face on it, chances are he did it.”

Duffy also drove school bus. Tontarski remembers him rushing between the jobs.

“He’d be late getting there because he drove the school bus and then he’d leave early in the afternoon because he had to go drive it again.”

Duffy was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club, which does community service, he was a historian, and he served as president of the Jefferson County Agricultural Society.

He was also involved with the Red and Black football team from 1916 to 1934, first as a player, then as a coach.

But most will remember Duffy by the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

“The fair was his big thing here and he was president of the fair board,” Tontarski said.

He was a fair enthusiast, especially poultry shows.

“He participated, you know, with the farmers and everybody and evidently he did a good job.”

Through the years, Duffy helped to grow and improve the nation’s longest-running county fair. The fairgrounds were renamed in his honor in 1978.

“He dedicated so much time to it,” Tontarski said, “I thought it was a good thing.”

Duffy lived to be 99 years old and passed away in 1999. But his legacy remains in the fun of the fairgrounds, and in the memory of his old pal, Fred.

“He was a good human being, that’s all,” Tontarski said.

Duffy is laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery. Tontarski and his wife visit the gravesite every year and clean it up.

