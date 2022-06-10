Advertisement

‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump

A Minnesota gas station owner explains why he posted a sign stating he hated his gas prices.
By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) - Minnesota’s average gas price is up to $4.72 a gallon as of Thursday, and one gas station owner summed up the situation with a sign under his high prices.

The sign reads, “We hate our gas prices too.”

Chuck Graff, who owns Murphy’s Service Station in St. Anthony, is mixing a little fun with the frustration.

“Try to show empathy to your customers,” Graff said. “When a car will come up, you know, a little Toyota Corolla, and he gets fuel, and it’s $80, and you kind of, you know how much it hits home to people.”

There has been a nationwide record high for gas prices for the past two weeks.

Numerous states have already surpassed the $5.00 mark for unleaded fuel.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew French
Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
Erica Porter, Jefferson County representative for Community Helping Individuals Living in...
Activist submits 10 more complaints against foster care agencies
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law

Latest News

Funeral services Friday for retired Jefferson County Sheriff John Burns.
John Burns, former sheriff, laid to rest
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
"I Voted" stickers
Judge tosses state assembly lines...for 2024