Delores (Dolly) Toper, 86, formerly of Watertown and Cape Vincent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delores (Dolly) Toper passed away Wednesday, June 8th at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Roanoke, VA., where she had been a resident. She was 86 years old.

Funeral service will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 am with a burial in Brookside Cemetery following the service . Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 14th from 5:00 pm – 7:00.

She was born on May 12, 1936 in Brownville, NY the daughter to the late Adelbert (Del) and Irene Keegan Fisher. Dolly graduated in 1953 from Brownville Glen Park Central School.

She married John F. Toper on July 15, 1955 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Chaumont, NY. Mr. Toper passed away January 23 ,2018.

Surviving are her 2 daughters and their husbands, Cheryl and Mike Clary, Roanoke, VA; Terri and Tom Faison, Calera, AL; her son and his wife, Dan and Mona Toper, Watertown, NY; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Gaines, John Toper, James Faison, Julia Jacobs, Aaron Clary and 5 great-grandchildren. Also her brother Charles (Bonnie) Fisher.

Beside her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Sherman Nichols.

