Advertisement

Delores (Dolly) Toper, 86, formerly of Watertown and Cape Vincent

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Delores (Dolly) Toper passed away Wednesday, June 8th at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Roanoke,...
Delores (Dolly) Toper passed away Wednesday, June 8th at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Roanoke, VA., where she had been a resident.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delores (Dolly) Toper passed away Wednesday, June 8th at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Roanoke, VA., where she had been a resident. She was 86 years old.

Funeral service will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 am with a burial in Brookside Cemetery following the service . Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 14th from 5:00 pm – 7:00.

She was born on May 12, 1936 in Brownville, NY the daughter to the late Adelbert (Del) and Irene Keegan Fisher. Dolly graduated in 1953 from Brownville Glen Park Central School.

She married John F. Toper on July 15, 1955 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Chaumont, NY. Mr. Toper passed away January 23 ,2018.

Surviving are her 2 daughters and their husbands, Cheryl and Mike Clary, Roanoke, VA; Terri and Tom Faison, Calera, AL; her son and his wife, Dan and Mona Toper, Watertown, NY; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Gaines, John Toper, James Faison, Julia Jacobs, Aaron Clary and 5 great-grandchildren. Also her brother Charles (Bonnie) Fisher.

Beside her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Sherman Nichols.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A Saturday staple in the City of Watertown that some might not have even known was there is...
Watertown Saturday Farmer’s Market starts its season
Watertown man arrested for DWI, hits 5 cars near Pete’s Trattoria
Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 at the Carthage...
Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville
Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 9, 2022 at the Albany...
Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown

Obituaries

We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!
Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend
The Watertown Rapids played their first game in 4 days as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings in...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play first game in 4 days against Geneva
St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge was sworn in Friday afternoon.
Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play first game in 4 days against Geneva
Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday
Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge