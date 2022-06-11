Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play first game in 4 days against Geneva

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids played their first game in 4 days as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

At the top of the 4th, Geneva gets on the board when Max Hitman hits one down the right field line for extra bases, both Mike Gorham and Brandon Gelpi score: 2-0 Geneva.

Still in the 4th, Shane Dux goes the other way for a base hit and Hitman scores: 3-0 Geneva.

A bit later, Ozzie Fleisher finds the hole for a base hit and Dux checks in: 4-0 Geneva.

At the bottom of the 4th, the Rapids answer as Tyree Bradley singles to left field and Michael Norton scores from 2nd: 4-1 Geneva.

The Rapids inch closer when the Geneva pitcher is called for a balk and Bradley trots home. Rapids down 4-2.

Then it was Ellis Schwartz with the single to left field, both Jonah Shearer and Colin Hageman come in tying the game at 4.

Geneva goes on to win 9-8.

Congratulations to Beaver River senior Colton Kempney, who won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship in the 3200 meters in Division 2 at Cicero North Syracuse High School with a time of 9:06.18.

Kempney placed 4th overall in the state.

Kempney, who picked up a state title in cross country in the fall, goes for another state title Saturday in the steeplechase.

