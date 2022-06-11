Advertisement

Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge was sworn in Friday afternoon.

Michelle Holmes Ladouceur’s swearing in was at 4 PM in the county courthouse.

Last Friday, the state senate unanimously appointed Ladouceur to the position.

She worked as principal court attorney under John Richey who retired from the position in February.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew French
Ogdensburg man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
Nick Hillary
Hillary loses lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police
Erica Porter, Jefferson County representative for Community Helping Individuals Living in...
Activist submits 10 more complaints against foster care agencies
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids played their first game in 4 days as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings in...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play first game in 4 days against Geneva
Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge
Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday
The Relay for Life of the North Country was held Friday night.
Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday