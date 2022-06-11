Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge was sworn in Friday afternoon.

Michelle Holmes Ladouceur’s swearing in was at 4 PM in the county courthouse.

Last Friday, the state senate unanimously appointed Ladouceur to the position.

She worked as principal court attorney under John Richey who retired from the position in February.

