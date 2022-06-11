Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 9, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 9, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

He was born on January 5, 1943 in Watertown, NY, son of Marie Berow and he graduated from IHA in 1962.

He married Rose Marie Murdock on November 1, 1969 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage and the couple resided in Watertown.

Mickey began a lifelong career repairing and building radiators for Scotty Barsco Co. in Watertown. He went out on his own and started Mickey’s Radiator Service which he owned and operated up until he passed away.

Mickey enjoyed bowling, playing the lottery, shuffleboard, and building model airplanes. He loved spending time with his four grandchildren swimming in the pool and get togethers.

He was an avid NY Giants fan and NY Yankees fan. He was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496 and a member of the Watertown Eagles Club.

Mickey was a hard worker who took great pride helping his friends, family and many customers over the years. He loved his children and especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. They brought out the best of their grandfather and he will be greatly missed.

Among his survivors are his three children, Donna R. and Roger Cook, Watertown, NY, Michele L. and Stacy D. Stanfa, Watertown, NY and Michael A. and Nicole K. Dailey, Ogdensburg, NY; four grandchildren, Taryn, Cody, Jillian and Ryan; a sister and brother in law, Marcy and GaleMitchell, Syracuse, NY; several nieces and nephews; and his long time assistant and good friend, George “Poopy” Lawton, Watertown, NY.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Rose Marie Dailey , his mother, Marie Dillabough and a brother and sister in law, Dean and Aggie Dailey.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Watertown Elks Lodge where the officers will hold an Elks Memorial Service at 5 p.m.

The family has expressed to please dress casual as their father would have liked.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the American Heart Association 204 Iroquois Ave. Watertown, NY 13601.

