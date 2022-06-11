Advertisement

Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Relay for Life of the North Country was held Friday night.

The relay began with cancer survivors walking a lap at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds as onlookers cheered them on.

That was followed by caregivers taking a walk of their own.

Relay for Life is put on by the American Cancer Society.

It raises money for cancer research and treatment.

Organizers say they’ve raised $5 million in the 27 years of the North Country relay.

Our Mel Busler emceed the event as he does every year.

