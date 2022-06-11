Advertisement

Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.

Viola was born on August 1, 1933 in Three Mile Bay, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Failing) Fournier. She graduated from Lyme Central School.

Viola married Robert I. Fournier on March 28, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Three Mile Bay. She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm on Three Mile Point for over 40 years.

Viola enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband, making several trips to California and Texas to name a few, and also enjoyed her puzzle books.

Surviving are her children: Susan (David) Colligan of Dexter and Paul (Julie) Fournier of Limerick; her grandchildren: John Fournier, Jeffrey Fournier, Nicky Colligan, and Amber Colligan; a great grandson Wyatt Fournier; a sister Betty Whitney; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place in the Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

