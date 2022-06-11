Advertisement

Watertown man arrested for DWI, hits 5 cars near Pete’s Trattoria

By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown drunk driver was arrested Friday night for hitting five parked cars across the street from a popular restaurant.

It happened in the parking lot across the street from Pete’s Trattoria in Watertown around 6 PM Friday night.

Police say Joseph Fiorentino of Watertown had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.24, which is three times the legal limit.

All five cars police say he hit were unoccupied and a couple of them had to be towed.

Fiorentino was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, unregistered vehicle, and failure to keep right.

