Advertisement

Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend

We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!
We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!

The Watertown Municipal Arena plays host this weekend to the North Country’s pop-culture community.

The arena was packed Saturday with gamers, cosplayers and comic, pop-culture enthusiasts.

Several events and contests are on the agenda as well as some guests to include voice actors from popular shows such as Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and RWBY.

Those in attendance are excited to have an event like this in Watertown.

“Probably one of the better cons we’ve had in Watertown in a long time. Which is saying quite a bit. But it’s not bad, it’s actually pretty fun. I might take a look at some of the Saber Forge over there and might build myself a lightsaber,” said attendee Christian Agnew.

Noco-Con received the Highest Attendance Award for Multi-Fandom Events in Upper New York last year.

Those interested in going still have a chance as the convention continues Sunday from 10 AM - 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Hillary
Hillary loses lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police
Major General Milford Beagle Jr.
10th Mountain Division commander to leaders: leave soldiers alone after hours
Erica Porter, Jefferson County representative for Community Helping Individuals Living in...
Activist submits 10 more complaints against foster care agencies
Blakely Houle
Man pleads guilty during trial after prosecution presents case
Governor Kathy Hochul signed ten new gun laws earlier this week, but some of the new...
North country gun activists, law enforcement react to new state gun safety legislation

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids played their first game in 4 days as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings in...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play first game in 4 days against Geneva
St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge was sworn in Friday afternoon.
Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play first game in 4 days against Geneva
Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday