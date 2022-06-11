Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!

The Watertown Municipal Arena plays host this weekend to the North Country’s pop-culture community.

The arena was packed Saturday with gamers, cosplayers and comic, pop-culture enthusiasts.

Several events and contests are on the agenda as well as some guests to include voice actors from popular shows such as Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and RWBY.

Those in attendance are excited to have an event like this in Watertown.

“Probably one of the better cons we’ve had in Watertown in a long time. Which is saying quite a bit. But it’s not bad, it’s actually pretty fun. I might take a look at some of the Saber Forge over there and might build myself a lightsaber,” said attendee Christian Agnew.

Noco-Con received the Highest Attendance Award for Multi-Fandom Events in Upper New York last year.

Those interested in going still have a chance as the convention continues Sunday from 10 AM - 6 PM.

