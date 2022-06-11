Watertown Saturday Farmer’s Market starts its season

Advertisement

By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Saturday staple in the City of Watertown that some might not have even known was there is back for another summer.

The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market is in full bloom at the Butler Pavilion in downtown Watertown.

Local growers were out with homegrown strawberries, freshly laid eggs, and even some treats for a man’s best friend.

The market has been a summertime tradition in the North Country, opening every June for over 20 years.

Market vendors say they’re just trying serve the community.

“Our main thing is the community. We’re trying to be a better part of the community, provide fresh produce for the community. And we’re a friendly market. We’re all here under one roof,” said Kathleen Mereand of Wyn-De-Elm Farms.

The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market is open from 9 AM - 2 PM. The market runs from the beginning of June until the end of October.

