Dry Monday, but hot and humid later this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s with a slight chance of a rain shower or two.

Monday we will start out with a mix of sun and clouds, but by the afternoon clouds will clear out and highs will be right around 70.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with no rain in sight as highs climb into the upper 70s.

Wednesday highs will get into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will climb into the lower 70s which will feed the chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. A few of the thunderstorms Thursday could be on the strong to severe side.

Friday highs will drop back to the mid 70s with a 50% chance of rain showers.

Next weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

