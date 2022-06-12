Advertisement

Natural Bridge church celebrates 150 years

By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating 150 years, that’s what one local church did Saturday.

It was the United Methodist Church in Natural Bridge.

The church dates back to the early 1870′s and the congregation celebrated on Saturday with cake, music, old photos, and speakers.

Church officials say church members have always been active in the community and the church itself may actually be a little older than 150 years according to recently discovered documents, but they’re not sure of that yet.

