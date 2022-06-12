Noco-Con weekend wraps up with plenty on hand for the kids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con.

The Watertown Municipal Arena hosted a comic con this weekend.

Sunday’s events included lightsaber training, kids dance parties, kids cosplay contests, and Magic the Gathering contests. It’s always a popular weekend for comic con enthusiasts.

Noco-Con received the Highest Attendance Award for Multi-Fandom Events in Upper New York last year.

Those who crave more or missed their chance to go, don’t fret! A similar event will be held in Clayton called AnchorCon. That will be at Cerow Arena from August 19-21.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.