Noco-Con weekend wraps up with plenty on hand for the kids

Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country...
Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con.

The Watertown Municipal Arena hosted a comic con this weekend.

Sunday’s events included lightsaber training, kids dance parties, kids cosplay contests, and Magic the Gathering contests. It’s always a popular weekend for comic con enthusiasts.

Noco-Con received the Highest Attendance Award for Multi-Fandom Events in Upper New York last year.

Those who crave more or missed their chance to go, don’t fret! A similar event will be held in Clayton called AnchorCon. That will be at Cerow Arena from August 19-21.

